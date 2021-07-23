Twinbeech Capital LP Acquires New Shares in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ASO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter worth about $1,137,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter worth about $1,490,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter worth about $362,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter worth about $4,232,000. 94.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP William S. Ennis sold 51,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total value of $2,199,193.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,344,443.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total value of $405,576,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,389,621 shares of company stock worth $800,080,670 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ASO opened at $37.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.28. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.05 and a 1-year high of $42.75.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ASO. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens boosted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.11.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

