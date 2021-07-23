Capital Analysts LLC Takes Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,942 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 120.4% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 787 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 962 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 77.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 18,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total transaction of $746,018.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 3,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total transaction of $132,842.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,200 shares in the company, valued at $706,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,922 shares of company stock worth $3,535,419 in the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.71.

NYSE FCX opened at $34.80 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.44 and a 12 month high of $46.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $51.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.14.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 88.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

