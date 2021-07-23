Glenmede Trust Co. NA Acquires 895 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $3,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 374.1% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 22,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,940,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Sempra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $1,057,000. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in Sempra Energy by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 57,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,570,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Sempra Energy by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 115,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,291,000 after purchasing an additional 32,231 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Sempra Energy by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 58,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy stock opened at $129.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Sempra Energy has a 52 week low of $112.33 and a 52 week high of $144.93. The firm has a market cap of $39.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.82.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.18. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 34.58%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.47 EPS. Sempra Energy’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.79%.

SRE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America downgraded Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Sempra Energy from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.43.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

