Capital Analysts LLC Invests $56,000 in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,707,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,273,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941,890 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 261.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,554,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,531,000 after purchasing an additional 14,872,010 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 1,970.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,442,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,357,000 after purchasing an additional 18,503,966 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,275,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 1,479,469.8% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,273,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,418,000 after purchasing an additional 6,272,952 shares in the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PINS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Pinterest from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Pinterest from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.45.

In related news, insider Evan Sharp sold 69,198 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total value of $3,973,349.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,973,349.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 25,000 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,500,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 965,462 shares of company stock worth $67,481,707. 8.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:PINS opened at $72.71 on Friday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.56 and a 52 week high of $89.90. The firm has a market cap of $46.31 billion, a PE ratio of -1,211.83 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.67.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.19. Pinterest had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of $485.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

