Greencoat Renewables PLC (LON:GRP) Declares €0.02 Dividend

Greencoat Renewables PLC (LON:GRP) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 27th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON GRP opened at GBX 1.17 ($0.02) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.15, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 3.86. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.67 million and a P/E ratio of 53.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1.15. Greencoat Renewables has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1.11 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1.66 ($0.02).

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 115 ($1.50) price target on shares of Greencoat Renewables in a report on Thursday.

Greencoat Renewables PLC invests in, acquires, operates, and manages wind farms in Ireland and France. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 21 wind farms with an aggregate generating capacity of 557 megawatts in Ireland. It also invests in wind and solar assets in other Northern European countries. Greencoat Renewables PLC was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

