Cimarex Energy Co. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $11.13 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NYSE:XEC)

Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for Cimarex Energy in a report released on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $11.13 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $10.24. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Cimarex Energy’s FY2023 earnings at $10.83 EPS.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 60.34% and a positive return on equity of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $679.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $584.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Securities raised shares of Cimarex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $95.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Cimarex Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.30.

NYSE XEC opened at $64.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Cimarex Energy has a 1-year low of $22.39 and a 1-year high of $76.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.60.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XEC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 14.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,956,077 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $591,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,492 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 2,609.5% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 714,093 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,410,000 after purchasing an additional 687,738 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 400.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 661,578 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $24,816,000 after purchasing an additional 529,380 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 141.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 868,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $51,561,000 after purchasing an additional 509,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 143.3% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 627,819 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,286,000 after purchasing an additional 369,759 shares during the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 77.70%.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

