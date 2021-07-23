Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) PT Raised to $485.00 at Loop Capital

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Loop Capital from $470.00 to $485.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Loop Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.65% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on POOL. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $482.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Pool from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pool currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $462.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL opened at $450.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a PE ratio of 42.26 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $447.36. Pool has a 52 week low of $285.92 and a 52 week high of $478.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.37 by $0.81. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Pool had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 71.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pool will post 12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.17, for a total transaction of $5,164,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 96,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,865,533.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 17,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.20, for a total transaction of $7,324,789.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,120,444.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,711 shares of company stock worth $21,757,571 in the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 4.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 613 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 7.6% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 424 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 0.6% during the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 5,181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 2.5% during the first quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 4.7% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

