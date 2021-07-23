Perigon Wealth Management LLC Buys 3,104 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 121.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,356,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,005,256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835,624 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 17.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,017,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $833,510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572,268 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 9.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,467,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $610,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,188 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 18.6% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,230,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $550,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 6.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,220,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $402,073,000 after acquiring an additional 482,589 shares during the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.91.

In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $853,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $535,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,578,100. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $57.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.10. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.53 and a 52 week high of $58.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.59.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a positive return on equity of 5.25%. The business had revenue of $832.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

