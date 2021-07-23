Perigon Wealth Management LLC Invests $305,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 252.5% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $62.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.34. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $51.51 and a 12 month high of $62.92.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.