Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $277,000 Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 121.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,104 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,356,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,005,256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835,624 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 17.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,017,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $833,510,000 after buying an additional 2,572,268 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 9.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,467,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $610,662,000 after buying an additional 1,104,188 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 18.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,230,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $550,088,000 after buying an additional 1,758,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 6.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,220,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $402,073,000 after buying an additional 482,589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MRVL. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.91.

In other news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $535,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total transaction of $1,118,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,578,100. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology stock opened at $57.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.53 and a 52-week high of $58.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.59. The company has a market cap of $47.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.10.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a positive return on equity of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of $832.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

