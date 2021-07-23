Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $318,000 Position in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) by 31.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sunoco were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Sunoco by 4.7% in the first quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 43,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Sunoco by 1.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Sunoco by 16.3% in the first quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 33,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 4,767 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunoco in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Sunoco by 4.7% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 43,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. 20.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sunoco stock opened at $36.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.81. Sunoco LP has a 52-week low of $23.50 and a 52-week high of $38.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. Sunoco had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 4.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.78) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Sunoco LP will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.8255 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.01%. Sunoco’s payout ratio is 434.21%.

Several brokerages recently commented on SUN. UBS Group cut Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays upped their target price on Sunoco from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Sunoco from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sunoco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

