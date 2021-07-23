PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 94.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,538 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Infusive Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,846,000 after purchasing an additional 10,072 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 18,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 334.8% in the 1st quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,497,000 after purchasing an additional 29,922 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

In other news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at $11,033,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total value of $1,153,581.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.75.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $155.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $214.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.32 and a 52-week high of $157.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $148.74.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.90%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.