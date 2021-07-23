Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Position in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 841.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,858 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,431 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $5,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in shares of Coupa Software by 650.0% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Coupa Software by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ COUP opened at $223.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 52 week low of $211.26 and a 52 week high of $377.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $241.84.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $1.08. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 45.08% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%. The firm had revenue of $166.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.75 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coupa Software news, insider Mark Riggs sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.81, for a total transaction of $249,063.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,436.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.67, for a total transaction of $42,421.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,478.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,289 shares of company stock valued at $27,947,558 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on COUP. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $320.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $292.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.50.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

