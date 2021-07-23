Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 2,513 Shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 167,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,513 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.19% of Camping World worth $6,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CWH. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camping World during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Camping World during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camping World during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Camping World by 1,538.5% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Camping World by 566.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. 40.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CWH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. TheStreet raised Camping World from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Camping World from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Camping World from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Camping World from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.64.

Shares of CWH stock opened at $38.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 3.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.60 and a 1-year high of $49.20.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Camping World had a return on equity of 1,838.22% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.35%.

In other Camping World news, CEO Marcus Lemonis bought 2,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.18 per share, for a total transaction of $100,609.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 556,003 shares in the company, valued at $24,008,209.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 166,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total value of $7,450,372.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 731,630 shares of company stock valued at $33,795,654. Insiders own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a recreational vehicle (RV) and outdoor retailer. It operates through two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

