Raydium Tops 24 Hour Volume of $5.50 Million (RAY)

Raydium (CURRENCY:RAY) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 23rd. Over the last seven days, Raydium has traded down 1% against the US dollar. Raydium has a total market cap of $156.17 million and $5.50 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raydium coin can currently be purchased for about $2.79 or 0.00008587 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003084 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00039622 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.71 or 0.00103926 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.57 or 0.00143555 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,344.05 or 0.99706922 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003095 BTC.

Raydium Coin Profile

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,064,277 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Raydium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raydium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raydium using one of the exchanges listed above.

