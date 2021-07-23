Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Ceridian HCM Put Options (NYSE:CDAY)

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 2,505 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,715% compared to the typical volume of 89 put options.

Shares of Ceridian HCM stock opened at $98.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a PE ratio of -449.09 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.29. Ceridian HCM has a 12-month low of $67.67 and a 12-month high of $111.93.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 3.72% and a positive return on equity of 0.02%. The business had revenue of $234.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.63 million. Analysts expect that Ceridian HCM will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Ceridian HCM news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total value of $573,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 119,111 shares in the company, valued at $11,381,056.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Christopher R. Armstrong sold 1,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.78, for a total transaction of $152,773.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,093 shares in the company, valued at $7,383,744.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 12,459 shares of company stock valued at $1,142,811 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDAY. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 35.4% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the first quarter valued at $6,042,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Ceridian HCM by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the fourth quarter worth $802,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 639,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,119,000 after purchasing an additional 9,823 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have issued reports on CDAY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ceridian HCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays downgraded Ceridian HCM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Ceridian HCM in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ceridian HCM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.21.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

