Bao Finance Price Tops $0.0008 on Top Exchanges (BAO)

Bao Finance (CURRENCY:BAO) traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 23rd. One Bao Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bao Finance has a market cap of $28.11 million and approximately $690,446.00 worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bao Finance has traded up 24.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003084 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00039622 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.71 or 0.00103926 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.57 or 0.00143555 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,344.05 or 0.99706922 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003095 BTC.

Bao Finance Coin Profile

Bao Finance was first traded on December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 coins and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 coins. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @thebaoman and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao (?) stands for a treasure or package. Something wonderful that is wrapped up in another layer. Bao buns, or in Chinese Baozi (??) are delicious wrapped dumplings. These bao buns are the tradition of taking something good that exists and wrapping it up into being a new treasure. Bao Finance aims to do this by being a new protocol that adds features to existing DeFi systems. The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community-run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go. “

Bao Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bao Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bao Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bao Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

