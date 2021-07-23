Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 49.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,727 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $6,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nutrien in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Nutrien in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nutrien in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Nutrien in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, First Command Bank increased its holdings in Nutrien by 650.0% in the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. 63.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Shares of NTR stock opened at $59.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $33.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.92. Nutrien Ltd. has a twelve month low of $32.18 and a twelve month high of $65.93.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.20. Nutrien had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 5.62%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Nutrien’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Several brokerages recently commented on NTR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Raymond James lowered shares of Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Susquehanna raised shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nutrien has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.85.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.