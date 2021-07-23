Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of PBAM stock opened at $24.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $136.88 million, a PE ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.51. Private Bancorp of America has a 52 week low of $12.00 and a 52 week high of $25.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.71.

PBAM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Private Bancorp of America in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Private Bancorp of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Private Bancorp of America, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CalPrivate Bank that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in California. The company's personal banking services include personal checking and savings, certificate of deposit, and retirement accounts; additional services, such as direct deposits, online banking, ATMs/debit cards, credit cards, savings/line of credit overdraft protection, and safe deposit boxes; and certificate of deposit account registry services.

