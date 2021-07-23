ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL) Shares Sold by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,016 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 418,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,146,000 after purchasing an additional 52,672 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its holdings in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 19,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC increased its holdings in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 8,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,011,000. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter.

REGL stock opened at $69.93 on Friday. ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 52-week low of $50.00 and a 52-week high of $56.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.19.

