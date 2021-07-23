Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.270-$1.470 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.970. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.67 billion-$1.71 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.64 billion.Lands’ End also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.27-1.47 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on LE. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Lands’ End from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lands’ End from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of LE opened at $43.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Lands’ End has a one year low of $7.85 and a one year high of $44.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.80 and a beta of 2.59.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.37. Lands’ End had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $321.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.20 million. Analysts anticipate that Lands’ End will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jerome Griffith sold 8,762 shares of Lands’ End stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $306,932.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Lands' End Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail segments.

