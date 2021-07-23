BWS Financial Cuts NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) Price Target to $43.00

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) had its target price reduced by BWS Financial from $54.00 to $43.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. BWS Financial currently has a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research firms also recently commented on NTGR. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of NETGEAR from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of NETGEAR from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NETGEAR from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.80.

NASDAQ NTGR opened at $33.53 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.81. NETGEAR has a 1 year low of $27.17 and a 1 year high of $46.38.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.05). NETGEAR had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $308.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.83 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that NETGEAR will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

In other NETGEAR news, SVP Michael A. Werdann sold 3,081 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total value of $113,319.18. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,256,956.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas H. Waechter sold 2,394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $95,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,101 shares of company stock worth $2,235,006. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTGR. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 469.2% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,624 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in NETGEAR by 523.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,929 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of NETGEAR during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

