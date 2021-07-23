Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $19.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Vitru Limited is a distance learning education group. Vitru Limited is based in FLORIANÓPOLIS, Brazil. “

Separately, Grupo Santander assumed coverage on shares of Vitru in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.50.

NASDAQ:VTRU opened at $17.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Vitru has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $18.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.16.

Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $27.57 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Vitru will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vitru stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,078 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned 0.07% of Vitru worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 39.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vitru Company Profile

Vitru Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distance learning education company in the postsecondary digital education market in Brazil. It operates through three segments: Distance Learning Undergraduate Courses, Continuing Education Courses, and On-Campus Undergraduate Courses. The company offers distance learning undergraduate courses in hybrid methodology, which consists of weekly in-person meetings with on-site tutors.

