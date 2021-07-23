Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target Raised to $305.00 at Cowen

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its price objective upped by Cowen from $270.00 to $305.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Fortinet from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Fortinet from $190.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Barclays upped their target price on Fortinet from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Fortinet from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Fortinet from $225.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $208.81.

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $270.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $44.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.47, a P/E/G ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $234.66. Fortinet has a fifty-two week low of $106.75 and a fifty-two week high of $271.44.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $710.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.91 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 54.85% and a net margin of 17.96%. On average, research analysts expect that Fortinet will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.02, for a total value of $319,331.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,692.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $8,548,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,027,437 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,123,561.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,409 shares of company stock worth $10,774,244 over the last ninety days. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 102.2% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 375.6% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the first quarter worth about $41,000. 70.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

