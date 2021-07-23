Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) Price Target Raised to C$40.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) had its target price lifted by Credit Suisse Group from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

GWLIF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC lowered shares of Great-West Lifeco from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Great-West Lifeco presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.34.

Shares of GWLIF opened at $29.59 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.98. Great-West Lifeco has a fifty-two week low of $15.72 and a fifty-two week high of $32.02.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

