Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) PT Raised to $2,075.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $1,950.00 to $2,075.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.38% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CMG. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,780.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,602.00 to $1,646.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,080.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,723.65.

CMG opened at $1,798.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $50.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,454.84. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1 year low of $1,094.93 and a 1 year high of $1,806.66.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.52 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 24.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total transaction of $141,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 944 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 7,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,608.22, for a total value of $12,540,899.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,524 shares in the company, valued at $60,346,847.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,309 shares of company stock worth $19,365,245. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caliber Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 72.3% in the second quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 709 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.0% in the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 41.2% in the second quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 264 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.7% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,254 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

