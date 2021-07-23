FORA Capital LLC Makes New $99,000 Investment in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,622 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 19.7% in the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 368,923 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,046,000 after buying an additional 60,811 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 106.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,404,856 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $65,484,000 after buying an additional 1,240,107 shares during the period. Sicart Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 14.4% in the first quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 25,450 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 32.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 183,597 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after buying an additional 45,175 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the first quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, July 17th.

Shares of NYSE SKM opened at $29.92 on Friday. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a 12 month low of $18.89 and a 12 month high of $33.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.58.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 9.30%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that SK Telecom Co.,Ltd will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Company Profile

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea and internationally. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, cellular global roaming, interconnection, Internet of Things, and platform services, as well as sells smartphones, basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

