Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Given “Hold” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 210 ($2.74) price target on the stock.

HOC has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 205 ($2.68) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 185 ($2.42) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 5th.

Get Hochschild Mining alerts:

HOC stock opened at GBX 152 ($1.99) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 172.97. The firm has a market cap of £781.09 million and a PE ratio of 72.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.91. Hochschild Mining has a 52 week low of GBX 145.80 ($1.90) and a 52 week high of GBX 326.80 ($4.27).

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

See Also: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Hochschild Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hochschild Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.