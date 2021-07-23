Ultra Electronics (LON:ULE) Given New GBX 3,500 Price Target at Peel Hunt

Ultra Electronics (LON:ULE) had its price target boosted by Peel Hunt from GBX 2,850 ($37.24) to GBX 3,500 ($45.73) in a report released on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ULE has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Ultra Electronics from GBX 2,600 ($33.97) to GBX 2,730 ($35.67) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price objective on shares of Ultra Electronics in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) target price on shares of Ultra Electronics in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) target price on shares of Ultra Electronics in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised their target price on shares of Ultra Electronics from GBX 2,850 ($37.24) to GBX 3,500 ($45.73) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,595.50 ($33.91).

Ultra Electronics stock opened at GBX 3,286.84 ($42.94) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.22, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Ultra Electronics has a 1-year low of GBX 1,845 ($24.11) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,330 ($43.51). The stock has a market cap of £2.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,195.66.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 16.20 ($0.21) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.69%. Ultra Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.40%.

About Ultra Electronics

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc provides application-engineered bespoke solutions in the defense, security, critical detection, and control markets. It operates through three segments: Maritime, Intelligence & Communications, and Critical Detection & Control. The company offers sonobuoys and anti-submarine warfare systems; integrated hull and variable depth sonar systems for manned and unmanned platforms; torpedo defense systems; deployable underwater sensors; electronic warfare systems; and naval systems and sensors, such as acoustic and sonar systems, torpedo defense, and radar sensor solutions, as well as degaussing systems and power conversion solutions for naval applications, including electromagnetic analysis for naval platforms and ranges.

