Utah Retirement Systems Trims Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Utah Retirement Systems cut its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,225 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 1,171 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Illumina were worth $10,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ILMN. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in Illumina by 165.6% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 85 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Illumina by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. 89.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $486.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $71.03 billion, a PE ratio of 113.67 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $444.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.45. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $260.42 and a 1-year high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 14.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Illumina currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $382.89.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.95, for a total transaction of $143,685.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.15, for a total transaction of $1,536,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 152,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,749,211.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,953 shares of company stock valued at $4,362,737. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

