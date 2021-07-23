Utah Retirement Systems Trims Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 5.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 268,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,900 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Mondelez International were worth $15,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 291.3% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,460,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,126 shares in the last quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 4.8% in the first quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 752,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,043,000 after buying an additional 34,395 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in Mondelez International by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,680,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,889,000 after acquiring an additional 228,676 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 16,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 3,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 6,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $63.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $89.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.20. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.51 and a fifty-two week high of $64.96.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.65%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

