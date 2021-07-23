Zacks: Brokerages Expect Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.58 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR) will post ($0.58) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Oncorus’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.54) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.62). The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Oncorus will report full-year earnings of ($2.45) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.70) to ($2.20). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.32) to ($2.03). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Oncorus.

Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.01.

Shares of ONCR stock opened at $13.26 on Friday. Oncorus has a 12-month low of $11.50 and a 12-month high of $37.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.23.

In related news, SVP Christophe Queva sold 23,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $376,173.35. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,627.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 41,599 shares of company stock valued at $650,791 in the last ninety days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Luminus Management LLC bought a new stake in Oncorus in the first quarter worth $6,101,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Oncorus by 2,605.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 192,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after buying an additional 185,768 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Oncorus during the 1st quarter worth about $784,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Oncorus in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,074,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Oncorus by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,893,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,352,000 after buying an additional 13,698 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

Oncorus Company Profile

Oncorus, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing viral immunotherapies for cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is ONCR-177, an intratumorally administered viral immunotherapy based on its oncolytic herpes simplex virus type 1 platform, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating various cancers.

