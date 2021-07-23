Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems lessened its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,982 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Charter Communications were worth $16,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CHTR. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 117.4% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CHTR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $756.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $690.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, TD Securities raised Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $750.00 to $800.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $736.67.

In other Charter Communications news, COO John Bickham sold 14,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.13, for a total transaction of $9,849,428.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 11,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.20, for a total value of $7,615,630.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,439 shares in the company, valued at $9,864,724.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 36,966 shares of company stock worth $25,155,664 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $720.22 on Friday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $554.26 and a fifty-two week high of $749.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $702.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $135.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.99.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.34 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.50 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 7.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 19.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

