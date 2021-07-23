Utah Retirement Systems Sells 6,900 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Utah Retirement Systems cut its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,900 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $11,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of D. First Personal Financial Services increased its position in Dominion Energy by 2,323.5% in the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in Dominion Energy by 569.1% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 65.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy stock opened at $74.39 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.85 and a 12 month high of $86.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.35.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 71.19%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Scotiabank upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.30.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

See Also: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.