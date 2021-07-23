Voloridge Investment Management LLC Buys New Stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 64,221 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,567,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MLM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 18.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,779 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,387,000 after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 123,266 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,004,000 after purchasing an additional 42,772 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,865 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. 91.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MLM shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $360.00 to $424.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $372.00 to $408.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $335.75.

MLM opened at $350.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $355.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.65. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $201.04 and a one year high of $383.71.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $982.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $968.53 million. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 15.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 19.76%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

