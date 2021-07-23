The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems trimmed its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $14,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Scott & Selber Inc. increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 7,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNC opened at $181.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.94. The firm has a market cap of $77.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.39. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.58 and a 1 year high of $203.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.34). The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 32.72%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.62%.

PNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $173.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $169.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.16.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

