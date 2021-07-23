Homrich & Berg Acquires 3,181 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Homrich & Berg lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 35.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VV. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 34.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,061,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,766,000 after purchasing an additional 272,651 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $32,435,000. Johnson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 14.8% during the first quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 780,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,586,000 after acquiring an additional 100,699 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 22.4% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 472,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,608,000 after acquiring an additional 86,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 901,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,140,000 after acquiring an additional 53,956 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $204.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $198.74. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $148.14 and a 52-week high of $204.99.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

