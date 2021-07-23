Homrich & Berg Grows Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Homrich & Berg raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 4.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 80,371 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,468 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 112.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Zeit Capital LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 131.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 248.9% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHE stock opened at $31.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.55. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $25.74 and a 1-year high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

