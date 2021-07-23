T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) in a research note published on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $133.00 price objective on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TMUS. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $170.00 target price (up from $130.00) on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a buy rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, DZ Bank began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $155.96.

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $144.75 on Thursday. T-Mobile US has a one year low of $104.00 and a one year high of $150.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.87. The company has a market capitalization of $180.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.57.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.99 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other T-Mobile US news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.87, for a total transaction of $1,308,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 195,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,535,616.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 15,970 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total transaction of $2,325,072.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,011 shares in the company, valued at $7,281,101.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,047 shares of company stock worth $19,429,106 in the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,158,875 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,031,505,000 after acquiring an additional 463,813 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,012,719,000. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 10,285,244 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,288,638,000 after buying an additional 1,579,763 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,059,885 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,257,145,000 after buying an additional 173,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,960,073 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,247,898,000 after buying an additional 1,930,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.84% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

