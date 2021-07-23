InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.69. InVivo Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.68, with a volume of 603,875 shares trading hands.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.72.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in InVivo Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of InVivo Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of InVivo Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of InVivo Therapeutics by 252.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 70,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 50,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of InVivo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.05% of the company’s stock.

Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. operates as a research and clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries. Its clinical development program is the Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, which is an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold that is designed for implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord.

