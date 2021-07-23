Macquarie Increases The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) Price Target to $41.00

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) had its price objective lifted by Macquarie from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America upgraded The Interpublic Group of Companies from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.27.

Shares of NYSE:IPG opened at $34.11 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.88. The Interpublic Group of Companies has a 52-week low of $15.92 and a 52-week high of $35.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.28. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 7.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.43%.

In other The Interpublic Group of Companies news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total transaction of $3,249,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 12,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total value of $403,908.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 140,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 6,886 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 101,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 20,246 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 501,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,655,000 after purchasing an additional 27,200 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,558,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,514,000 after purchasing an additional 58,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 122,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,573,000 after purchasing an additional 57,063 shares during the last quarter. 98.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

