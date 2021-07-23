Forum Merger IV (NASDAQ:FMIV) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIV) shares dropped 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.71 and last traded at $9.75. Approximately 4,229 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 22,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.76.

About Forum Merger IV (NASDAQ:FMIV)

Forum Merger IV Corporation intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Delray Beach, Florida.

