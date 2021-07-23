The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Price Target Increased to $59.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist raised their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Coca-Cola from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.25.

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $56.47 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $243.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.61. The Coca-Cola has a 1 year low of $46.22 and a 1 year high of $57.56.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 22.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Coca-Cola will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 86.15%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 19,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $1,124,971.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 196,745 shares in the company, valued at $11,116,092.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total value of $3,095,858.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 170,403 shares in the company, valued at $9,523,823.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KO. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 70.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 136.3% in the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 66.21% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

