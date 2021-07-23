Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$6.79. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund shares last traded at C$6.71, with a volume of 514,067 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CHE.UN shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$9.00 price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$7.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund to C$10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.69.

The firm has a market cap of C$686.72 million and a P/E ratio of -6.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.87, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.62.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund’s payout ratio is presently -62.24%.

About Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN)

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

