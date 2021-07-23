Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Shares Sold by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,165 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIO were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in NIO by 34.9% during the first quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 16,233 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of NIO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,649,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of NIO by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,182,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,930,000 after acquiring an additional 83,800 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NIO by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,342,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,318,000 after acquiring an additional 171,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of NIO by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 334,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,037,000 after acquiring an additional 71,527 shares in the last quarter. 28.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on NIO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of NIO in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. HSBC upgraded shares of NIO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. CLSA initiated coverage on shares of NIO in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of NIO from $58.30 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of NIO from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NIO has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.40.

Shares of NIO stock opened at $46.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Nio Inc – has a fifty-two week low of $10.91 and a fifty-two week high of $66.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.29.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter. NIO had a negative net margin of 38.46% and a negative return on equity of 61.18%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

