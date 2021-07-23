IHT Wealth Management LLC Has $504,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 17,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 5,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 18,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 14,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

NASDAQ CIBR opened at $48.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.98. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 1-year low of $32.91 and a 1-year high of $48.93.

Apple Inc is an American multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, that designs, develops, and sells consumer electronics, computer software, and online services. It is considered one of the Big Five companies in the U.S. information technology industry, along with Amazon, Google, Microsoft, and Facebook.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.