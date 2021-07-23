Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $6.51 Million Position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 11,746.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,614 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $6,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 374.1% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,425,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 153,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,094,000 after acquiring an additional 28,875 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth $452,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $323.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $314.00 target price (up previously from $304.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $320.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $353.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $317.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $338.25.

In other Burlington Stores news, EVP Dennis Hodgson sold 7,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.99, for a total transaction of $2,375,218.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,539,642.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

BURL opened at $325.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $319.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $175.89 and a 12 month high of $339.28. The company has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a PE ratio of 68.46 and a beta of 1.00.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.76. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 82.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($4.76) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Burlington Stores Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Featured Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BURL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL).

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.