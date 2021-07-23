Optimal Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,509 Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Optimal Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAH. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 444.4% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 407,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,510,000 after acquiring an additional 332,498 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 70,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,527 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 909,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,332,000 after purchasing an additional 46,205 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 292.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 895 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 14,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 5,728 shares during the period. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Booz Allen Hamilton has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

Shares of BAH stock opened at $88.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.60. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $73.51 and a 1 year high of $100.26.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 54.17%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.95%.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.55, for a total transaction of $175,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 42,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total transaction of $3,802,877.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

