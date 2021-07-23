Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Shares Purchased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) by 16.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 11,770 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Copa were worth $6,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Copa by 155.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,416,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $109,421,000 after purchasing an additional 863,156 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Copa by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,236 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Copa by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 126,605 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,777,000 after purchasing an additional 12,422 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Copa during the fourth quarter worth $795,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Copa by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,236,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. HSBC lowered Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Seaport Global Securities raised Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Copa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.56.

Shares of Copa stock opened at $71.08 on Friday. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 1-year low of $40.15 and a 1-year high of $94.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported ($2.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.20) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $185.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.93 million. Copa had a negative return on equity of 30.16% and a negative net margin of 200.30%. On average, analysts predict that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post -3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Copa

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 104 daily scheduled flights to 54 destinations in 25 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 77 aircraft comprising 70 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft and 7 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

