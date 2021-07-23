HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Stock Position Raised by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) by 25.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in HEICO were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its position in shares of HEICO by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 23,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its position in HEICO by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 16,240 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its position in HEICO by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 4,050 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in HEICO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,326,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HEICO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HEI opened at $136.38 on Friday. HEICO Co. has a 1 year low of $93.33 and a 1 year high of $148.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $139.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.93, a PEG ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.28.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. HEICO had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 12.58%. The business had revenue of $466.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.53 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. HEICO’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that HEICO Co. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This is a positive change from HEICO’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08. This represents a yield of 0.1%. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of HEICO from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HEICO presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.29.

About HEICO

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

